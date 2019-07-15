Association of Concerned Indigenes of Anambra State has requested the Inspector General of Police to review the practice of frequent transfers and redeployments of commissioners of police (CP) posted to the state.

In a statement signed by Chairman, Joseph Ndukauba and Secretary, Chike Obodoeze, the group regretted that the frequent transfers of commissioners of police and instability of their tenure in the state may lead to non-effectiveness of the police top hierarchy.

It said not being sure of how long they may stay in office, before being moved again, might lead to ineffective planning and supervision of their strategies for ensuring adequate security of the state.

The association observed that between July 8, 2017 and July 5, 2019, three commissioners of police were posted to the state; Garba Umar, July 8, 2017- February 12, 2019, Dandaura Mustapha from January 12, 2019 to July 5, 2019 and then the new CP, Abah John, who had just assumed duty.

The group asserted that the Policy Guidelines issued by the Police Service Commission stipulates in Subsection V that the person appointed into office as commissioner of police shall serve for a period not less than two years, except for reason of retirement or death, and wondered why in the case of Anambra State the tenure lasts for only a few months. They appreciated the efforts of the past CPs in the state for making the state one of the safest and most peaceful in the country.