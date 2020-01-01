Lukman Olabiyi

Culture enthusiasts under the aegis of Break the Chains has condemned what it described as visiting the sins of parents on their innocent children in some communities in Nigeria.

The group also decried the incessant violence against women despite ongoing efforts to stem the crime by the government.

The group lamented that even policemen, other security agents and community leaders were involved in the acts of violence against women.

Break the Chains’ statement is coming on the heels of a statement by Abak community in Akwa Ibom State that children of women who indulge in lesbian and same sex acts will be punished if their mothers do not surrender themselves for punishment and traditional cleansing.

The community, through its traditional prime minister, Obong Effiong Edidem, said children whose mothers are proven to have engaged in sexual act with fellow women will be taken to the shrine for ritual cleansing, which will involve incisions and initiation, if their mothers are nowhere to be found.

Edidem said since lesbian offenders run away to escape punishment, their children will now pay the price.

Condemning this practice, which is also rampant in other states like Abia, Imo, Cross River, Delta, Rivers and Ebonyi, Break the Chains said such practice is barbaric and an infringement on the rights of children.

In a statement, the coordinator of Break the Chains, Princess Margaret Cobham, said: “In this age, women and children are still being treated with little or no respect in this clime, particularly those from poor homes. In fact, the lives of children are always in danger if their mothers are accused of anything unacceptable in their areas.

“In December, one Chinasa Ogbaga killed two of his children and left one fatally injured in Okpuitumo community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State because he had a problem with their mother.

“This dastardly act was confirmed by Mrs Loveth Odah, the police public relations officer in the state. According to her, Ogbaga went to the estranged wife’s home where he took the children on the pretence of taking them home for the Christmas celebration.

“She said Ogbaga took the children to a nearby bush where he slaughtered them with a cutlass to teach his wife (their mother) a lesson. This was because of a mere suspicion that the woman is a lesbian.

“If a woman is labeled a witch, as is often the case, her children also become outcasts even after she must have been dealt with.

“A few weeks ago, a man and his family were banished from Nnewi, Anambra State for allegedly sleeping with a mentally retarded girl. The question is: what offence did the wife and their children commit to warrant their being sent away too?

“It is common to see children being driven away with their mother whenever a marriage breaks down. We are appealing to government and those at the helm of affairs to call these men and communities to order.”

Princess Cobham said that subjecting children to fetish practices as punishment for the mothers who engage in lesbian acts is wrong.

“Why should you subject children to fetish cleansing because their mothers are guilty of same sex act? Leave the children alone. Punish the women if you must and leave the children alone. We will fight this because it is not right,” she said.