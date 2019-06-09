George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National President of Christians and Muslims Peace Advocacy and Enlightenment Initiative CAMPAEI), Iwu Maurice Ogbu, has decried the zoning of the House of Representatives Speaker to the Southwest, saying it’s against the ideals of equity and national integration.

He described the zoning arrangement as a grand plan to marginalize the South East, arguing that even if the region gets the position of the Deputy Senate President, it would not compensate for the loss of Speaker of the House of Representatives who is the number five person in political ranking in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri Ogbu, Imo State Capital, Ogbu said that the organization’s position was hinged on the desire for peace and unity of the country. “In the past, we had the northern region, the Eastern region, the Western region and later the Mid west region. But today, we have six geo – political zones and in the sharing of key political positions in the country, it is expected that all the geo- political zones should be considered. And this has been the practice since the return of Democratic rule in 1999. It was simply done for national integration by the former ruling party the Peoples Democratic Party and I think that is what the APC should do,” he stated.