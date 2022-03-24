From Fred Itua, Abuja

Allegations against the Project Development Institute (PRODA), the National Assembly, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation have been declared false.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) stated this on Thursday in Abuja.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the group, Tijani Ali Danjuma, said that before they drew the conclusion that the allegations against these organisations were not correct, they embarked on independent findings to unravel the truth behind the issues.

‘Having critically observed the ongoing accusations by Daniel Onjeh against Project Development Institute (PRODA), National Assembly, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation. The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) decided to embark on independent findings to unravel the truth behind the brickbat,’ the group said.

The group further clarified said that ‘sequel to numerous allegations levelled against the former Board Chairman of PRODA, Mr Daniel Onjei, by the Management of PRODA and Contractors and the accusations against the former Director-General of PRODA by Dr Daniel Onjeh and other former members of the Governing Board of PRODA, the then Director-General, Dr Charles Agulana, was suspended and Daniel Onjeh was also asked to step aside by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) pending the outcome of the findings of the investigation.

‘It is important to highlight here that the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) never asked these persons to step aside but were ordered to do so by the President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of The Federation (OSGF).’

COCSON also reacted to the allegation that Dr Chima Igwe’s certificate was false, adding that some bodies have investigated and discovered that his certificate is correct.

‘As an independent organisation devoid of any sentiment and partisanship, we make bold to say that this whole charade is baseless and without substance hence we call on Nigerians to disregard such shenanigans,’ Danjuma said.

Speaking further, Danjuma said: ‘May we also use this opportunity to inform the world that the issue of Dr C Igwe, the former Overseeing Director-General of FIIRO who Daniel Onjeh Claims that he does not have a PhD is a matter for the court to decide, but it is pertinent to note that our investigation revealed that:

‘The crisis of Dr Chima Igwe’s certificate has something to do with who becomes the Director-General of FIIRO and began through a faceless petition by non-existent ‘FIIRO Staff,’ acting on behalf of a group in FIIRO that wrote to the FIIRO Governing Board, copying ICPC, alleging that the PhD of Dr Chima Igwe was fake or fraudulent.

‘In response to the above allegation, the FIIRO Governing Board wrote to the Universited’Abomey-Calavi, Benin Republic through the Nigerian Embassy in the Benin Republic requesting verification of the PhD certificate and access to his official transcript. This letter is available for inspection.

‘The Universited’Abomey-Calavi, Benin Republic replied on the verification of certificate request and further sent his academic records through the same Embassy of Nigeria in the Benin Republic which wrote to FIIRO Governing Board vacating and proving the allegations to be wrong and false. Relevant records are available.

‘The FIIRO Governing Board acknowledged the receipt of the letter from Embassy of Nigeria, Benin Republic ‘of the verified PhD certificate of Mr CC Igwe transmitted by the Abomey-Calavi University, Republic of Benin’ via a letter dated 1st April 2019 and signed by the then Director-General/CEO, FIIRO, Prof GN Elemo (Secretary, Governing Board, FIIRO). The letter is available.

‘This matter was also taken to ICPC by FMSTI for investigation and in a letter dated 11th September 2019, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Chima Igwe was cleared of the allegations of holding and forging a PhD certificate. The letter is also available.

‘That ICPC concluded in their letter of clearance of Dr Chima Igwe: ‘Consequently, an allegation that he forged his PhD certificate was not substantiated as it is found that he obtained all his certificates in accordance with laid down procedure.

‘That the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) confirmed that the PhD certificate in chemistry awarded to Dr Chima Igwe in 3rd July 2002, is equivalent to a doctorate degree awarded by any Nigerian university in a similar field of study.’