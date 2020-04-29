Obinna Odogwu, Awka

International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (INTERSOCIETY) has demanded the establishment of three COVID-19 testing centres in Anambra State.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Director General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, which was endorsed by the Board Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi; Head, Civil Liberties and Rule of Law Program, Obianuju Igboel.

“Independently speaking, the Government of Anambra State does not seem to understand the fragility of the state particularly Onitsha and its environs as ‘the gateway into the South-East and entire old Eastern Nigeria’ and possible danger of COVID-19 explosion awaiting same. This, the government of the day, seems to be taking for granted. The state government recently said, “It is relaxing the lockdown in the state so as to avoid “unrest and hunger”.

“The government of Anambra State had claimed further that “all the 36 samples tested returned negative”; suggesting falsely that ‘Anambra is COVID-19 free. Critics say this hasty conclusion may likely lead to the collapse of the government’s physical structures and measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus which can boomerang and pull the government from its feet in case of sudden eruption of ‘harvest of infections and deaths’ as recently seen in Kano.

“There is also no evidence on the ground in the state showing concrete commitment or realistic measures by the government to ensure that the state is not visited with harvest of deaths and infections following relaxation of the lockdown.

“The state government has relaxed its promise of ‘sowing and distributing’ three million facemasks to residents and other protective kits.