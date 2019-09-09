Lukman Olabiyi

Concerned Niger Delta Youth (CNDY) has demanded an unreserved apology and compensation to the family of the late Mr. Menele Korobe, who was allegedly killed on June 16 by men of the Nigerian Army over alleged involvement in the killing of soldiers and men of the Civil Defence Corps in Gio, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

CNDY, in a press statement signed by president of the association, Mr. Tamonu Samuel, and secretary, Mr. Dick Gbenedum, respectively, described the incident as unlawful homicide on the part of the army.

The group claimed that it has established the fact that the victim was nowhere near the scene of the killings on the fateful day.

The group said, “We insist that that the army has confirmed that the assassination of the two Civil Defence officers and a soldier was not committed by Chief Menele Korobe, who they slaughtered in a vengeful mission, they should make bold, as a responsible organisation, to apologise to the members of his family and pay adequate compensation to assuage the feelings and emotions of the members of his family.”