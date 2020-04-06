Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group Save our Unity and Nascent Democracy (SOUND) has demanded the public disclosure of the financial status of Bayelsa State from Governor Douye Diri

According to the group it is long overdue for Governor Diri to make available the financial and audited report of the state, over a month he took over the helm of affairs of the state from his predecessor Henry Seriake Dickson.

SOUND stated that such disclosure is in line with the Transparency and Accountability law of the state signed into law by former governor Dickson.

The group in a statement by its coordinator, Prince Amiekumor Junior described as disservice failure of the former Governor Seriake Dickson that prides his Restoration led government as a transparent administration to give a transparency briefing on what his administration is leaving behind for the Governor Douye Diri led consolidation for prosperity government.

According to SOUND, the expectation was that the Dickson would have complimented his monthly transparency briefing to explain to Bayelsans how the well over 1. 7trilion naira received under his watch for 8yrs was spent and what is left in the treasury.

While commending Diri for the payments of owed workers salaries by his predecessor, the group pointed out that the controversial 2.9 billion naira car loan approved by the Bayelsa state House of Assembly for the governor coming at a moment the new government is just settling down to governance speaks volumes for the financial posture of the state.

SOUND kicked against the continued representation of the state at FAAC in Abuja by the former Commissioner of finance, Mr Maxwell Ebibai when there is an Accountant General and Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry.

On Covid 19, SOUND call on the Governor to walk the talk by providing palliatives to the people and call on cooperate bodies and politicians such as the former governor Seriake Dickson, Minister of State Petroleum Timipre Sylva, Mr Timi Alaibe, Chief David Lyon, Kenebi Okoko amongst other politicians to identify with the government and the people in protecting them against the Covid-19 pandemic.