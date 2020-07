The Forum of Civil Societies Organisation (CSO) has called on the Akwa Ibom Government to give a breakdown of the N3 billion it claimed to have spent on COVID-19.

The CSO Chairman in the state, Mr Harry Udoh, made the call during an interactive session with newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Gov. Udom Emmanuel recently announced that the state government had so far spent the sum of N3 billion to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Udoh said the amount presented as expenses on Coronavirus was questionable, saying, “how did they arrive at this amount, only 1,103 persons have so far undergone the test.”

He said a breakdown of the acclaimed expenses had become crucial in the interest of accountability, public trust and transparency.

“The government agrees that it received donations from individuals and corporate organisations, it is only expedient for the people to know how the donations were used.