Chioma Igbokwe

A Non-Governmental Organization, Savers Empowerment Ambassadors Initiatives, Nigeria (SEAIN), yesterday in Lagos called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently facilitate the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) based on the remarkable achievements the commission has recorded so far under his watch.

Speaking during their end of the year parley in Lagos, Chairman of the organization, Comrade Frank Ramsey Ezike noted that the delay in confirming Magu as EFCC chairman is totally uncalled for and smirks of dirty political maneuvering and undertone, which, he noted, is against President Buhari’s avowed commitment towards eradicating corruption in its entirety in the country.

Comrade Ezike who was also a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the 2019 election said that politicians in the country who have soiled their hands are working strenuously against the confirmation of Magu, stating that President Buhari should ignore their machinations and do the needful by re-submitting Magu’s name to the National Assembly for immediate confirmation.

According to him, Magu’s achievements so far are clear testimonies to the good intentions of Buhari’s avowed commitment to fight corruption to a standstill in the country.

“We are happy that the present National Assembly is committed and working hand in hand with our president towards redeeming this country from the hands of corrupt people. That’s why we are appealing to the president to use his good offices and facilitate the immediate confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman,

“We in SEAIN are aware of the quantum and glaring achievements recorded by EFCC so far under Magu and we will not relent in calling for the fulfillment of this request based on our conviction that he stands tall in assisting our president in delivering the goods for our countrymen and women.”