Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

A group under the aegis of Movement for National Accommodation and Consensus for Continuity has demanded for an Independent Panel of investigation on the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC)

The National President of the Movement Salisu Isah Gusau said setting up Independent Panel of Investigation to be headed by a competent jurist instead of National Assembly would be the best way to go in probing the activities of the commission

He said the National Assembly is bent on harassing and Intimidating the minister of Niger Delta Affairs Dr Godswill Akpabio, because they want the forensic audit to stop.

“Justice must be done to Niger Deltans and therefore independent panel needed to be set up to unrevealed the truth about the activities of the NDDC,” he said.

On the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Dr Akpabio by the former NDDC boss Joy Nuneih , the president said she should be arrested and investigated by the police.

He said if truly something of that nature had happened why didn’t she report the matter to the appropriate authorities.

“Why did she wait until when a forensic audit was to be carried out at the commission she headed to complain about it? She should be investigated,” he said.

Gusau said Legal action must be taken against her to deter others from engaging in such character assassination.

“Joy Nunieh’s claim against the personality of Senator Godswill Akpabio should not be under rated, should she fails to prove her claim, she must not go unpunished because, it was crystal clear, it was done to divert the attention of forensic auditing,” he said.