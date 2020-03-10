Accelium Edu Olympics has introduced a new global online smart games for schools in Nigeria tagged Accelium Olympics 2020, competition meant to prepare school kids with skills.

The competition which brings together children from all over the world is in collaboration with Simply Unforgettable and the International Teachers Network, to train the mind of 1,000 Nigerian children to acquire additional skills.

The schools’ registration started Nigeria March 1st to April 15th and winners will be announced on June 22.

The Chief Executive Officer, Simply Unforgettable, Adeidunu Uba, said the school children can boost their skills with effective strategy game through new tools. She explained that the game is based on a proven methodology, adopted in over 30 countries as a means to solve life riddles.

She disclosed that the games have a unique learning process that blends with class instruction, personal coaching, and state of the art digital learning. ’’For the past 23 years, Accelium have been introducing learners to the powerful strategic tools used by Chess Masters and Game Theory experts for analysis, problem-solving, and decision making to help the kids to become more effective, methodical and resilient.

“It gets every learner involved with the delightful digital game and fascinating multimedia content as well as create an ongoing learning process that captivates learners wherever they are.

Uba stated that the advantages of the game based skill development are that it recruit, train, and develop the most creative and resilient professionals.

She said it takes students, teachers, and parents on an exciting journey of reflection and personal growth. Empower teachers to develop their students’ vital cognitive, social and emotional skills using game-based tools and learning strategies.

Uba pointed out that the education curriculum is now moving from just coding skills to soft skills.

“We are introducing this transforming, online game to Nigerian educational system because we want Nigerian schools to be able to use strategic thinking, where they can deploy smart interactive classroom and education solutions, that involves strategic thinking’’.

The founder of The Intentional Teachers Network, Adeiye Oluwaseun-Sobo said the strategic thinking skill for 1,000 Nigerian children in 2020 will move the nation forward, adding it is a deliberate training that helps the mind of the kids.

Sobo explained that the various stages of the tournament are designed for children from grade 1-8 and involve four tournaments which will be held simultaneously.

Although the organisers target, private schools but 120 children from the six educational district in public schools would be included for free while private schools would pay a N100,000,registration fee.Plan are already on ground for the rural areas as well as extending to other state.Any school across the nation is free to apply.