Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Integrity Forum on the Creation of New Emirates has disagreed with the Bashir Othman Tofa-led, 12 elders in the state on the creation of additional councils, saying that all evidence indicates that the advantage of the new policy outweighs its disadvantages,

Led by Professor Abdul Salihi, a one time commissioner in the state, the Forum said that the decision by Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje was in line with efforts to make Kano modern in the eyes of Nigerians and the world.

Speaking at the press center of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, the professor maintained that they were delighted that, “due process has now been followed in enacting the enabling law for the creation of the new emirates”

He insisted that since independence, Kano had been faced with numerous challenges such as the inability to split into more states as well as creation of more emirates, adding that the new policies would lead to job creation, balanced development, improved security, health care delivery, qualitative education and agriculture development

He revealed that the state government was committed to the reconstruction of the state and the emirate councils considering the glaring examples from sister states such as Jigawa,Yobe, Oyo and Bauchi states where such splits had recorded tremendous developmental successes

He appealed to opponents of the creation of the emirates, who believed in history but would not live with history, to recognize the need for change even as he reminded them that there were young men and women in the state who could not realize their potentials largely because the society was conservative and centralized.

“Kano State is ours and we have no better place than it. We should therefore put our hands on deck to support Kano State government and the emirate councils to achieve our coming goal,” he stated.