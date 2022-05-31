From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Group, Weekenders Magazine, has disagreed with the Women Minister, Pauline Tallen on her recent speech that younger parents are responsible for the increasing rate of child molestation in the country.

The Executive Director, Princess Joy Idam, made this known while speaking at a sensitization campaign on the proper use of sanitary pads to mark the 2022 Children’s Day, themed’ Securing our future today soft project’ in Abuja yesterday.

Idam stated that the increasing rate of child’s molestation can not only be blamed on the inability of parents to take care of their wards but also on the corrupt mindset of the adults.

She said: ” I don’t totally agree with the minister on her recent speech that rising cases of child’s molestation is based on the inability of parents to take of their wards, especially younger parents .

” It is not just the fault of the parents but the society encouraging it and the government that does not care about protecting her citizens, especially the children. None of these kids asked to be born. I strongly disagree with the women minister. It is not the fault of the children but the adults with corrupt minds. Things like this were not common in the past. I could count with my fingers how many rape cases in 3 to 5 years but now even aged women are being raped in their farmlands.”

She, therefore urged parents to make friends with the children so that they can be able to speak out whenever they are molested without fear.

In his remarks earlier, the Executive Director, Make A Difference Initiative, Lemmy Ugheghe said government need to be intentional in matters that concerns the children if the really want the future to be beautiful.

” Children are our pension. They are our future, when we are old and wary, they are the hope we have to take care of us. This can only be achieved if they are properly attended to today. We must make their lives beautiful, if we really want ours to be beautiful in future, he said.

