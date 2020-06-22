Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

A Non-governmental Organization (NGO) based in Nasarawa State, Child Education and Community Development Initiative (CECDI), Monday said it has so far disbursed two million five hundred thousand naira (N2.5m) to two hundred and fifty (250) identified households with persons living with HIV/AIDS in the State since inception in 2015.

Programme Manager of the NGO Aboki Jonah, made this known while speaking with journalists in Lafia, the State capital.

He said that the NGO had intervened in the immediate needs of the persons in those identified households that cut across seven (7) Local Government Areas of the state which includes education, physio social support, health amongst others, through the Block Grant Projects to children living with HIV, and those children whose parents are living with the virus have also benefited.

According to him, the interventions also ranges from the construction of classroom blocks, supply of furniture across the schools, cash transfer, training and vocational skill to those identified vulunerable persons and the households.

The NGO Programme Manager also said, its is into Households Economic Strengthening for persons living with HIV which it has so far disbursed cash transfer assistance of N10,000 each to 250 beneficiaries drawn from Nasarawa, Keffi and Keffi Local Government Areas in five (5) years of take project.

”2.5 million was disbursed for 250 women in Kokona , Keffi and Nasarawa Local Government Areas. While the block Grant scheme for education support for each LGA Secondary School had a budget of 1millon for the three LGAs. In kokona, Garaku we had UBE, in Keffi we had Kofan Hausa Secondary School while in Nasarawa we had Government day Secondary School.

”For Primary School we had 833,304 for each school of Garaku Pilot Primary School, in Keffi Kofan Hausa Primary School and Nasarawa Central Primary School.

”We also trained 50 persons on skills acquisitions and equally equipped them with start-up kits’

He further noted that the CECDI has also constructed clinics at Tudun Abu and Sarkin Noma villages of Keana Local Government Area, as well another clinic at Ohina Mada community of Doma Local Government Area as parts of its intervention.

”we have partners such as Action Aid Nigeria and Institute of Human Virology (HVN),’ the Programme Manager added.