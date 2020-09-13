The President of Ebonyi State Development Association in Lagos State, Dr. Felix Ama-Nnachi, has described as mischievous and irresponsible some unfounded allegation leveled the State government by a group which identified itself as “Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID).”

The said group had accused the government of Governor David Nweze Umahi of selling state properties in Lagos and other cities of Nigeria. Ama-Nnachi condemned this allegation when the association paid a solidarity visit to the Government of Ebonyi State in Abakaliki. He berated the so-called Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) as a formation of frustrated politicians who had been rejected by Ebonyi people for their untoward activities.

He, therefore, dissociated his association from the group, noting that there was no reason to warrant the false alarm credited to the group and assured of their unflinching support to the administration of Governor David Nweze Umahi.

He maintained that Ebonyi Community in Lagos had been registered under Corporate Affairs Commission and would always handle all issues concerning Ebonyi state and their people in Lagos with dignity, wondering why an illegal organization which operates only on social media platforms would issue a report from their alleged office in Abuja on matters concerning Ebonyi people in Lagos.

This is even as the association lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appointing an Igbo businessman, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, as member of the governing council of the state university (LASU).

It assured that Odii would use his vast experience and wisdom to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the institution.

They gave the commendation when they paid a visit to Odii on Sunday to congratulate him on his appointment. President of the association, Dr. Felix Nnachi, also applauded the accomplishments of Odii, describing him as ‘illustrious son of Igboland’.