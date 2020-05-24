Omoniyi Salaudeen

In a bid to cushion the effects of economic hardship occasioned by coronavirus pandemic, a charity foundation based in Ogbomoso, Maigida Charity Foundation, has distributed food items to one million beneficiaries in the ancient community.

The beneficiaries of the gesture included inmates of the Centre for the Blind, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim Societies of Nigeria, security agencies as well as peasant farmers.

Founder of the group, Dr Samson Adewale Adegoke Maigida, said the initiative would help to ease the effect of the lockdown put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the media consultant to the foundation, Mr Adegboyega Ogunosun, disclosed that the various food items were purchased with the support of Chief Badmus Gbadamosi, Engineer Dayo Lawal and Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Oladapo Sunday Oyediran.