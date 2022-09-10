Cutting Edge Network (CEN), A Christian Faith Organisation, has donated a borehole to Angwan Nungu community of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Speaking at the inauguration and formal handing over of the project to the community on Friday in Lafia, Rev. Yusuf Akila, President of the group, said the gesture aimed at addressing the lack of access to potable water in the area.

He also said that it was aimed at impacting positively in the society toward addressing some basic needs of the people.

The president explained that the association’s aim was to train Clergymen and also embark on projects within their limited resources to complement government’s effort.

”This borehole was drilled 50 feets down the ground to enable access to clean water at all the seasons of the year from it.

”As clergymen, it is our responsibility to also give hope to those going through hardship by being practical in approach.

”So, this is part of our mandates and we will continue to intervene through the provisions of amenities that will better the living condition of people in various communities,” he said.

Akila advised the community to take ownership of the borehole and maintain it for their benefit.

On behalf of the community, Sidi Bage-Mohammed, the Emir of Lafia, commended the group for the gesture and assured that the traditional council would ensure that it was guarded jealously, to serve its purpose.

The emir, who was represented by Ishiaka Dauda, the Madakin Lafia, also called on other spirited individuals and groups to emulate Cutting Edge Network, adding that government alone could not provide all the needs of the people.

Mr Yakubu Kwanta, the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, represented by Yusuf Madiko, expressed gratitude to the group for complemeting government’s efforts in the area of provision of social amenities.

The commissioner expressed government’s readiness to partner towards the development of the state and expressed optimism that the borehole would curtail the outbreak of communicable diseases in the area. (NAN).