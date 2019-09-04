As part of its commitment to poverty alleviation, the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) has donated cash to petty traders in Isolo area of Lagos to expand their businesses.

The organisation Chief Executive Officer, Sheriff Mulade, said the donations were in line with the centre’s microcredit empowerment scheme for indigent Nigerians who don’t have capital to expand their businesses.

Beneficiaries, he said, were picked based on their length of stay in business, patronage and potentials for growth.

He disclosed that for sustainability, the traders were counselled in the areas of resource management, customer relations and packaging.

Given the alarming rate of unemployment in the country, the CEPEJ boss noted the time was auspicious to key to government’s efforts at alleviating poverty among the people.

The joy of Mr. Sani Lawal, tailor, Mrs. Muyibat Odejobi, tomato-seller and Emily Nbezuo, a widow knew no bounds when they were handed cheques of N20,000 each.