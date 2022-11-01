From Abel Leonard, Lafia

To ensure that students have access to good healthcare and better standard of education, the Lafia Old Students Association of the government Science School Lafia has donated a clinic and paid the sum of N4 million health insurance fee for its students.

National President of the Association who is also the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency,

Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made the disclosure in Lafia yesterday during the reception dinner in honour of the three LOSA Recipients of the 2022 National Honour and Merit Awards.

Shuaib said those honoured are the Emir of Lafia, Retired Justice Sidi Bage Mohammad, Ambassador Musa Ilu Mohammed, including himself, for bagging the National honours of Commander of The Federal Republic, Officer of The Niger and Officer of The Niger respectively.

He said, “In the next couple of weeks, you will see a situation where children of the poor at the Government Science School, Lafia, have access to good healthcare.

“We established a clinic and we have just paid the sum of N4 million to make sure that every single child in GSS Lafia have insurance coverage.”

Shuaib added that apart from being a reception meant to honour three of the school’s old students, LOSA invested Governor Abdullahi Sule as the grand patron of the association.

He explained that the investiture of Governor Abdullahi Sule as their grand patron was due to his contribution toward lifting the status of the school as well as the education sector in Nasarawa state.

Also speaking, the first head boy of the school which was established in 1967, Ahmed Abubakar, said the reception apart from creating a nostalgic feeling among members of LOSA, created a sense of belonging and unity among members.

The Emir of Lafia, Retired Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, while recalling their years in the Government Secondary School, Lafia which metamorphosed to Government Science School, Lafia, expressed gratitude to the association for hosting them to a dinner.

On his part, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule thanked the association for recognising his effort in renovating the school to a modern standard, while promising to do more for the education sector of the state.