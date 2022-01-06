A Non Governmental Organisation, the Ikoyi-Lekki Bridge in keeping with the aims and objectives of the group has extended its show of love by donating several items to members of Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled Old Tramps (RECDOT), a centre for the physically challenged and orphanage homes in Enugu. Making the presentation, the president of the group, Mr Emeka Ndu, said that this similar gesture has been extended to many orphanage homes in the South East adding that RECDOT was selected as one of the beneficiaries of the reach out aimed at showing love to others especially people in the orphanage homes because of the commitment and zeal demonstrated by the founder of the centre.

Receiving the items, the founder/ Managing Director of the centre, Dame Rosemary Odunukwu, thanked the group for their generosity and kind gesture to the centre and urged them to keep the good work so as to encourage the founders of some the orphanage homes in given back to the society and to make the people feel the impact of the season which is showing love to one another.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Items donated includes, 10 bags of 25kg Rice, 1 cartons of Vegetable oil, 10 Cartons of Noodles, 5 Cartons of Diapers and 5 Cartons of detergents.