Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Hepatitis Alliance Worldwide, an NGO, on Thursday, donated drugs worth over N40 million to aid the fight against hepatitis in Taraba communities.Prince Danjuma Adda, the group President said during the presentation ceremony in the Taraba Government House, Jalingo, that the group was motivated by the government’s efforts on the treatment of hepatitis.

“We are moved by the stories on the efforts being made by Gov. Ishaku administration in the treatment of the ailment in Taraba.

The drugs that are being donated are in two categories: “Sofosbuvir/Daclatasvir 60mg/400mg and Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir 400mg/100mg; these are called Direct Acting Antivirals (DAAs), the cure for Hepatitis C.

“I believe that the donation will go a long way in supporting the relentless war which the administration is currently waging against hepatitis.’’

Adda praised the state government for its determination in fighting the scourge and the approach it had adopted against the dreaded disease

He said that the achievements had received global attention and earned the state government many commendation in some countries and among donor agencies.

According to him, Ishaku’s is one of the leading governors in the country that are fighting hepatitis.

He however, called on international donor agencies and philanthropists across the globe to continue to support these efforts.

The governor, while receiving the drugs, expressed his appreciation at the gesture.

Ishaku said that his administration took the bold step against hepatitis because it had become a major source of death in the state.

He said he was appreciative of the global acknowledgement of achievements being recorded by Taraba in its fight against hepatitis.

“I feel encouraged to do more while I thank the Hepatitis Grand Alliance for donating these drugs,” Ishaku said.

The governor also commended Roche Pharmaceuticals and other donor agencies that had assisted in the fight against hepatitis in the state, adding that their efforts would not been in vain.