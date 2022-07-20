From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
A political organization, the National Mandate Group, said it is committed to the actualisation of the presidential bid of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The national coordinator of the group, Senator Lee Maeba, said the group will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Atiku wins the 2023 presidential poll.
Meaba, who spoke in Abuja, on Wednesday, at the inaugural meeting of Board of Trustees (BoT)of the group, noted the organization would also ensure it roots up godfatherism in the polity.
According to him, “We are committed to working for the actualization of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar Presidency. We are all going to work to deliver the Atiku/Okowa ticket. We shall develop what we call Atiku Quick – fix of what the candidate will do for the people.
“We have looked at all the Presidential candidates and who they are and we have resolved that the agenda of the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar align with what we believe in.
” Right now we have the problem of food security, farmers cannot go to farm anywhere if they go to the farm they will be kidnapped and Government is not importing enough food for the people. We are talking about fuel subsidy, what of food subsidy.
Look at the school system, because of strike our children can no longer graduate. The focus of the next government is how to quickly fix the problem in the country. That is why we are here to speak of the Atiku Quick fix for the country.
“Quick fix in the security sector, education sector, food security, social welfare scheme. The issue now is all Nigerians are not happy with the situation, so where do we go from here. PDP has what it takes to turn things around. Government need to provide food for the people and no stone should be left unturned.”
Leave a Reply