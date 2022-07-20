From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political organization, the National Mandate Group, said it is committed to the actualisation of the presidential bid of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The national coordinator of the group, Senator Lee Maeba, said the group will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Atiku wins the 2023 presidential poll.

Meaba, who spoke in Abuja, on Wednesday, at the inaugural meeting of Board of Trustees (BoT)of the group, noted the organization would also ensure it roots up godfatherism in the polity.

According to him, “We are committed to working for the actualization of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar Presidency. We are all going to work to deliver the Atiku/Okowa ticket. We shall develop what we call Atiku Quick – fix of what the candidate will do for the people.