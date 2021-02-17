By Lizzy Okoji (NAN)

The Bello Ambassador’s Network (BAN), a Non-governmental Organisation has called on everyone across the globe to register with its network in solidarity of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi-State, targeting Five Million Ambassadors..

National Coordinator of the group, Anthony Edogbo made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to Edogbo, the group was targeting five million Ambassadors to promote the giant strides of Bello in the areas of Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Security and Infrastructure which are laudable and deserve national recognition.

“I am pleased to officially welcome you to this network of young Nigerians from across the six (6) geopolitical zones and thirty-six (36) states of the Federation.

“We are a non-governmental Organisation with a common agenda of emulating the leadership and charitable character of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

“Our support is borne out of the urgent need to support the giant strides of Governor Yahaya Bello and promote quality leadership.

“As the youngest Governor in Nigeria, Yahaya Bello has over the years built a cabinet of young Nigerians irrespective of tribe, gender and religion.

“The giant strides of Governor Yahaya Bello in the areas of Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Security and Infrastructure are laudable and deserve national recognition.

“In him, we have seen courage, intelligence and love for every Nigerian. We strongly believe that a new Nigeria is possible.

BAN is for every gender, tribe and religion. BAN is for every Nigerian. Join us today and register to become an Ambassador @ www.ban2023.org,” Edogbo said.