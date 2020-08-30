Henry Okonkwo

A group, No Alternative to Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 2019), has called on all Nigerians to support the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Vincent Uba, the group argued that efforts so far had shown the sincerity and commitment of the administration to the fight against corruption.

His words: “There are no sacred cows, as exemplified by the ongoing investigation of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, and the Niger Delta Development Commission probe. In the history of this country, this is the only time the anti-graft and other government agencies are being investigated in contrast to what obtained in the past.

“What we expect is for all and sundry to cooperate and support the government. We should also pray that President Buhari’s successor in 2023 would vigorously continue with the fight.”