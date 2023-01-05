An Enugu state-based political group, known as Njiko Forum (NIF), has begun a house-to-house campaign across rural communities in the South-East in support of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

NIF, an affiliate of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, has pledged to deliver 90 per cent votes for Obi during the February 2023 Presidential Election.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu, its National President, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha, said the group had printed millions of fliers of the presidential candidate for wider campaign.

“We had also produced many LP logos which we share in the markets and other public places to sell the manifesto of our party and the candidate, including the rural communities, across the South-East.

He said that the idea was to sensitize and educate them on the political party and the candidate to vote for during the presidential elections.

“This is what we are doing in every nook and cranny of the South-East to ensure that we deliver 90 per cent votes for our candidate,” he said.

“We have inaugurated local governments, wards and polling booths coordinators in the zone to monitor the elections,” he said.

While appealing to Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), Obioha said it is with the voter cards they would vote for a candidate of their choice.

The group national president tasked the electorate in the area to ensure that they obtained their PVCs from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable them exercise their civic right by voting their choice.

“We would massively support Mr Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as our presidential candidate,” he said.

Obioha further urged all Nigerians to support Mr Obi in the forthcoming general elections for a better and prosperous nation. (NAN)