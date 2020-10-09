A medical practitioner, Ike Anya, has advised members of Abriba community in Abia State to continue observing COVID-19 safety protocols until the pandemic is over.

He made this known during a virtual Zoom conference held recently.

According to him, people should adhere to social distancing, hand-washing with soap and water and wearing of face masks when they are in public places. The conference was moderated by Chief Ireke Kalu Onuma, while conveners included Pastor Oze Kalu Oze and Dr. Effiem Jackson-Abbah.

The Enachioken of Abriba Kingdom, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu, also attended the conference. Dr. Obasi Ukoha noted testing/collection of samples, which is free, should be done properly to eliminate wrong results. Meanwhile John Okidi, a pharmacist, said there should be co-ordinated approach in handling the pandemic in Abiriba with the use of technology called tele-medicine. Mrs. Udunma Lekwuwa debunked some myths surrounding Covid-19, whereby some people believe that COVID-19 is a scam or it does not exist, that it can be cured by drinking alcohol and it does not affect Africans, it cannot survive in hot weather, etc.

A survivor of COVID-19, Ms. Chioma Umazi, enjoined people not to panic over the disease but they go about their normal lives with the new normal reality with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hand sanitizers, face masks, four mobile hand wash machines were distributed to communities in Abriba as palliatives by members.