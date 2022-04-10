From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A civil society group, Youths and Public Safety Awareness Initiative (YPSAI), has warned Nigerian youths on the inherent dangers associated with drug abuse and the social consequences to oneself and the country.

While revealing that over 36 million people suffered from drug abuse disorders globally (according to world drug report), the group, noted that drug abuse and trafficking destroys human health and inhibit national progress, peace and security of the country and the world.

The group executive Chairman, Brig. Gen MD Yusuf (retd), disclosed this during a sensitization campaign at Varitas University, Abuja.

YPSAI is chosen by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), as its ambassador for War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and also a UNODC accredited civil society organizations for community intervention network on drug.

Speaking on the theme of the theme of the sensitization programme “Share facts on drugs, Save lives”, Gen. Yusuf expressed worry about the high rise in drug abuse, especially among students of secondary and tertiary institutions across the country.

According to him, ” the youth is recognized globally as the most potent actor and catalyst for self and national development, peace and harmony.

“The continuous and increased tempo however of drug addictions by the students in our educational institutions and other youths in the country resulting in cultism, senseless fracas, killings and school property vandalism and unwarranted agitations have constituted obstacles against positive achievement on their studies and self development, which are inimical to national growth.

According to 2021 World drug report released by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in June 2021, around 275 million people use drugs worldwide with over 36 million people suffered from drug abuse disorders.

Nigeria, according to that report, had 11 million cannabis users of which over a third suffered from drug use disorder with a need for counseling.

Some of the resource persons at the programme were Maj. Gen. AE Live-Ajemba (retd), a Consultant Physician; Dr. Aishat Biu, a Psychologist; the NDLEA FCT Commander and Mohammed Ajiya.

Gen. Live-Ajemba had a heart warming session with the students on ” Substance Abuse among the Nigerian Youths: Effects and implications for the Nation.”

Among the participants were the Registrar of Veritas University, Dr Stella Okonkwo (who stood in for the Vice Chancellor of the School, Prof. Rev Father Hyacinth Icoke); the University Bursar, Mrs Margaret Akoje; the NGO Director of Administration, Alh Shehu Amin and Mrs Nana Hauwa Yusuf, Director of the NGO Public Health Promotion.