Battle Axe Women Fellowship International (BAWFI) has embarked on medical outreach in rural communities of Enugu State to render healthcare services to indigent people in the society.

According to a statement made available to Sunday Sun, some of the services rendered by a team of medical doctors, nurses, lab scientists and physiotherapists included blood pressure check, eye test, sugar level test and laboratory diagnosis to identify tropical diseases for treatment.

The President of the organization, Pastor (Dr) Linda Oge Okoye, who disclosed this in Enugu, while addressing Nigerian women and widows at the Living Praise Worship Centre, Maryland, Enugu, to mark this year’s celebration of motherhood, said over 100 widows were also feted, empowered and presented with gift items to ameliorate their situation.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s celebration, Women of Power, Dr. Okoye, former Dean, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, stressed the significance of motherhood day as an avenue for drawing global attention to the plight of widows and women generally in the world.

Okoye called on Corporate Nigeria to assist the organization financially to enable it meet its mandate of touching the lives of the needy.

