Jet Stanley Madu

Recently, over 25 aspiring models were discovered in Lagos. The male and female models, who were between 16 and 25, were on the runway for top fashion designers who participated in the 2019 Lagos Model Industry Night (LAMIN).

The models were thereafter remunerated by the organisers of the show and the label owners whose creations were showcased. The event, which was the second edition, was held at the Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island.

Organisers of the show stated that the initiative was to help keep youths busy and take their minds off unwholesome activities and voyages that had led many to prostitution and modern-day slavery.

Mr Stanley Agwewe, Executive Producer and Founder, LAMIN, said the plan was to ensure that Nigerian models got real worth for their jobs. He said also that LAMIN was focusing particularly on exposing Nigerian models to current realities in the global modelling scene through training.

He noted further that the venture was about developing and growing the Nigerian modelling industry. “LAMIN is an event that seeks to empower Nigerian models. It’s a voice crying out for models, to take them to where they should be and give them premium life. It is also to encourage other talented Nigerians, especially, the youths such as the designers themselves, young music artists and comedians.”

Agwewe spoke on the benefits accruable for the participants who took to the runway. “First, models are being used and underpaid or even, not paid at all. But, like I said earlier, LAMIN is like a voice crying for models. We’re trying to reorganise the model industry to give it a new face and a voice to the models.

“It seeks to guarantee good life for participating models. To help them understand the business, the legal and every other aspect they need to know about modelling and to give them exposure. And by extension, we’re keeping Nigerian youths engaged, away from vices, away from this present day self slavery called illegal mass migration leading them to sudden death and in the case of the females, prostitution.”

He appreciated individuals and corporate entities who he said helped ensure that the participants were empowered.

“For this second edition, people like Indomie, Nikon and Kelechi Amadi Obi Studio were instrumental towards our empowering the youths. Others are; Hues and Shades, Poamer Events, Urope Media. The models were styled by Waiz Fashions, Omal Buks Niville and SMT Fashions. We have Studio 24, Nosace and a large segment of the media covering the show at no cost.”

He posited that established models have great roles to play in developing and growing the upcoming ones and growing the industry. He gave reason why Nigerian models migrate to other shores shortly after being discovered.

“It is simply because many of them believe they have no future here. Now, we are poised to correct that, to give them a light and a future. So, models who identify with this movement will be adequately remunerated and appreciated for their jobs.

“We want our established models, home and in the Diaspora, to come help grow our industry. We have countless Nigerian models in the Diaspora that are doing great, representing Nigeria and Africa positively abroad, giving us a voice. But, we can do better and achieve more when we synergise. They should come, identify and support LAMIN and let’s give our industry a new life, a voice, value and worth. We call on all to be part of this lofty project.”

Some of the models, including Elizabeth Eloho and Shola Oyebade, described the exercise as one great opportunity to showcase their talents to the world. Comedians and entertainers, including Denrele Edun, Superstar Ace, C-Class, Selassie, Zino ZPlus, Nehe, Ozein and others thrilled the audience.