In response to persistent calls for financial independence in a depressed economy, an online group, under the aegis of Superwoman Forum, recently organised a skills acquisition programme in Lagos.

It was the maiden physical outing of the group that comprised singles and married people from different socio-economic, religious and cultural backgrounds. The function was held under strict CIVID-19 safety protocols in a private residence in Lagos.

For close to five months, members of the group, founded by Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, interacted and bonded on digital space in anticipation of meeting in person someday.

On the appointed day, many events rolled into one. The event featured soap and bead-making, baking of cakes and sewing of female turbans under an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie. Following exchanges of pleasantry and banter, the founder and convener, Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, kicked off the day’s proceedings with self-introduction of members.

In her welcome address, Ajayi expressed gratitude to the members for the trust and confidence reposed in her, given their impressive turn-out. She reiterated the vision and mission of the group, which, according to her, rested on the tripod of financial security, protection of women’s rights and giving hope to the hopeless. Ajayi further threw light on the ‘Superwoman’ tag.

She said: “From the typical housewife who combines regular jobs with the home front to single parents and widows who shoulder family responsibilities, the challenges are enormous. Hence, the need to celebrate the superwoman in you and encourage you.”

Ajayi observed that things grew worse sometimes when a woman suffered ill fate for which she was unprepared: “By adding vocational skills to your regular jobs, you would have streams of income in the event of the unexpected.”

Ajayi, a marketing executive, challenged her group to brace up for more skills programmes, even as she unveiled plans aimed at assisting victims of sexual abuse and underprivileged children.

The skills training segment saw the participants divided into four groups in which they learnt to make soap and beads, baking cakes, and sewing turbans. By the time the training was over and the products were exhibited, the women were proud of their handwork and craved passing the knowledge to others.

Giving her impressions, Mrs. Folake Yusuf, who travelled from Osogbo, Osun State, marvelled at the impressive turnout of members. The development, according to her, underscored the commitment and sense of discipline instilled in members by the leadership of the group. She recalled how the counselling classes online have helped her marriage and made her a better woman at home and elsewhere.

For Hajia Yusuf, a self-employed woman living in Ogun State, the counselling classes stimulated her love relationship and helped manage her anger. She promised to give her all to the forum, which had benefitted her tremendously.