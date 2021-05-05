From Gyang Bere,Jos

The Country Director, Equal Access International, Manji Peterx, has said that equipping Nigerian youths with technology skills and tools will enable them protect their communities from the prevailing security challenges in the country.

Peterx disclosed this during the launch of a 5-day tech camp for young people across Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and Kano states, held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

He noted that the programme was to empower peace builders, youth and women through dynamic programs designed to change community norms, through in-depth training, media outreach and technology.

‘You must be proactive to know your self-worth, share meaningful ideas, open minded, network and synergise as well as use the lessons received and recorded to influence your respective communities positively,’ he said.

‘Tech Camp will further help the participants to focus on their assets and capacities, enabling them to envisage their own strengths and skills whilst supporting them with additional skills on the use of media and technology to strengthen communities and to lead the changes we all desire and want to see in our communities.’

He said the youths would be engaged on the critical role they would play in building peace and security of their localities.

Peterx noted that the current security and conflict dynamics can better be analysed to create access to tools and networks that facilitated increased inclusion of women of women and youth in peace and security efforts.