Charity Nwakaudu

A non governmental organisation, National Congress Ohaji Youth, has endorsed Mr Percy Oparaji, as commissioner for Niger Delta Development Commission, representing Imo State.

In a statement, signed by the president and secretary general of the organisation, Armond Longinus and Kyrian China, respectively, the organisation said Percy Oparaji has all it takes to represent the good people of Ohaji and other host communities in Imo State.

“Percy Oparaji is a high calibre, result driven, oil and gas professional with past experience in both downstream and upstream operations. He has strengths including, but not limited to, many years’ experience in process/production operations and community relations management.

Oparaji is a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, with BSc in Industrial Physics, in the year 2000. The good people of Ohaji youths believe in the competence of Oparaji.

He is also a philanthropist who have helped alot youths and less privileged in achieving their dreams through scholarships.

” And because it is the turn of Ohaji people, where Oparaji hails from, we hereby present him and solicit for the support of all the host communities, because we know and trust that he will make us proud.”