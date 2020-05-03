Omoniyi Salaudeen

The SMP 53 Class of the Lagos Business School has expressed deep shock over the death of one of its members- Alhaji Abdullahi Lawal, a staff of First Bank Plc, whose sad event took place in Kano after a brief illness.

According to a statement issued in Lagos on behalf of the group by its executives, the late Lawal recently took ill but could not get immediate medical attention in Kano and died. His death added to the long list of eminent indigenes of the ancient city who recently passed under mysterious circumstances.

The statement described the deceased as a perfect gentleman and a loyal friend, who had a positive attitude to life. It reads in part: “Alhaji Abdullahi Lawal was a perfect gentleman and a loyal friend. He will be remembered for his incredibly positive attitude to life and love for his family. At this very sober time, we join his numerous friends and associates to pray God to grant the family the strength and grace to bear the irreparable loss.”

The group is calling on States and the Federal Government as well as other concerned health authorities to see Alhaji Lawal’s death as a wake-up call for reassessment of the Nigerian healthcare system with a view to repositioning it for affordable and effective service delivery.