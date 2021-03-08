From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group on the platform of Edo Dynasty United Worldwide (EDUW), yesterday, called on the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to setup an investigative panel to probe into the activities of the outgone local government chairmen while in office with the view of keeping successive chairmen on check.

President of the group, comrade Brown Ehigie Osemwengie, made the call while reacting to the activities of the outgone council chairmen in the 18 local government areas in the state.

Recall that the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has directed all the 18 Local Government Council Chairmen and their political appointees in the state to vacate the offices.

The governor also ordered elected Councillors at local government councils to vacate their offices.

The directive followed the expiration of their tenure in office on March 5,2021.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Princess M. E. Jos-Bazuaye, in a letter titled “Handing over by Local Government Council Chairmen”, directed the affected office holders to handover to their Head of Local Government Administrators (HOLGA) on Friday March 5, 2021.

He said the need to probe their activities while in office become sacrosanct to serve as deterrent to those whose perchant is to enrich themselves to the detriment of those who elected them into office.

Osemwengie alleged that there is every possibility that there could be contracts awarded by the outgone chairmen to contractors that were not executed to specification and money may have been paid to them adding that since their tenure has expired, there is no one to call them to order.

“All the chairmen that have left, we want Obaseki to setup a panel to look into all the contracts that were awarded and they got paid.

“The ones that didn’t do their contracts but received payment, they should be investigated and brought to book, refound that money and sanctioned.

“The ones that got part payment, we should look at the work that they did and if it is not commensurable to the amount that they received, they should also be sanctioned”, he said.

He added that the citizens of the state who live abroad will not fold their hands and watch things go the wrong way because they have the sole responsibility to draw the attention of the state government to any area they feel that things are not going on properly for it to be addressed.

“There has to be transperancy and accountability in the government, it cannot be business as usual. As far as we the diaspora we were part of the election, we are going to have a voice in what is going on in Edo State”, he said.