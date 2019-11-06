Lawrence Enyoghasu, Lagos

A pan-African student group, League of African Development Students (LEADS) and a property expert, real estate mogul and founder of Roxbury Leisure Homes Limited, Amb. Udechukwu Emmanuel, have urged the African government to put plans in place to expedite development of young minds in the region.

This was stated yesterday in Lagos when LEADS honoured Udechukwu with a Africa’s Patriotic Business Personality Award for his contribution to youth development of Africa. According to the head of the group, Morgan Gabriel, African government needs to recognise “experts like our award recipient to help build the country and avoid unforeseen circumstances.”

Morgan furthered to describe as impressive and exemplary antecedence in corporate leadership per excellence, having had a vibrant, dynamic and remarkable career in the unflinching quest for national development in Africa thereby pioneering the cause of Africa development.

Award rrecipient Udechukwu urged African governments to use experts to achieve regional goals.

“We have the power to move Africa forward if only we are willing to. The first step is to groom which is what I do a lot them the next step is utilizing the talents we have groomed. We also need to think ahead there is no country or region that has developed without having futuristic plans,” he stated.

As a philanthropist, Amb. Udechukwu shared his big plans for real estate and housing in ‭2020‬: “My focal point and vision is building, expanding and investing in lives and people by ensuring that affordable and comfortable housing is available for the less privileged and low salary income earners. The entire world will be witnesses and beneficiaries of my 2020 vision.”