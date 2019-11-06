Joan Eregare

A pan-African student group, League of African Development Students (LEADS) and A property expert, Real Estate Mogul and founder of Roxbury Leisure Homes Limited, Udechukwu Emmanuel have urged the African government to put plans in place to expedite development of young minds in the region.

This was stated yesterday in Lagos when LEADS honoured Udechukwu with a Africa’s Patriotic Business personality Award for his contribution to youth development of Africa. According to the head of the group, Morgan Gabriel, African government needs to recognise “experts like our award recipient to help build the country and avoid unforeseen circumstances.”

Morgan furthered to describe as impressive and exemplary antecedence in corporate leadership per excellence, having had a vibrant, dynamic and remarkable career in the unflinching quest for national development in Africa thereby pioneering the cause of Africa development.

Same way, the recipient, Udechukwu urges African governments to use experts to achieve regional goals.