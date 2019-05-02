Perpetua Egesimba

A Northern political group, Rundunar Mai Gaskiya, has tasked Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State to be mindful of those who make his cabinet.

In a press statement signed by the National Chairman of the group, Aminu, Ahmad Brano, and the Vice Chairman, Abubakar Isyaku, the group advised the governor to put round pegs in round holes by employing technocrats and professionals who have the knowledge and intellectual manpower to deliver and not just politicians who do not have the people’s interest at heart.

According to the press statement, Masari within four years have made some landmark achievements.

“Even the most deluded of critics today can easily identify some landmark achievements of the governor. Masari has been deft and farsighted in dealing with convoluted issues, sometimes to the disappointment of the critics.”

The group further stated that the governor is well informed about the political mine-field in the state, and truly knows how to navigate the ship of the state to safety.

“His attributes are well known, and he understands and embodies the core values and aspiration of his people. A perfect gentleman with self-respect and committed to his civic duties.”

The group also pledged its support and partnership with the government of the state, stating that it would genuinely criticise the governor where necessary.