From Jeff Agbodo, Onitsha

Movement For Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction (MENPIE) has extolled and commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for standing on what is right, fair, just and credible by endorsing Peter Obi presidential bid.

The group said it supported the ex-president’s endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate and called on Nigerian youths to vote massively for Obi as he possessed the wherewithal to revamp and transform the country in tandem with the philosophy and ideology of the country’s founding fathers.

Chairman/ National Convener of the group, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement said the reason the country was misgoverned was because good people sit back and do nothing.

He described Obasanjo as unifier, patriot, statesman, conscience of the nation, bridge builder and selfless king maker.

“He has through his patriotism, selfless services and sacrifices to nation and humanity engraved his name in hearts and minds of Nigerians and beyond.As globally acclaimed peace maker his good motive to ensure peaceful co existence of Nigerians, good governance, inclusiveness, justice, equality, equity and egalitarian society will be accomplished.

“We appeal to other patriots and well meaning Nigerians to toe the path of Obasanjo and support Obi’s presidential aspiration as he has desiderata towards solving numerous challenges and problems bedevilling the country.

“Obasanjo name will be written in gold for having made selfless immense contributions towards rediscovering of our dear country and giving her hope and positive direction the group posited.

“We wish to re-iterate our earlier appeal to G5 governors for the interest of the country, justice, equity and good governance to join hands with Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party to rescue and redeem our dear country which is in tandem with their conscience and demand,” Ezekwueme said.