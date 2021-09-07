Joint Professional Training Support (JPTS) International, an NGO, has facilitated the release of 21 prisoners from Correctional Centers in Kuje, Abuja and Suleja in Niger.

The General Manager of the group, Pastor Adaeze Lemuels, disclosed this on Tuesday, in Abuja at an orientation programme held to celebrate the released prisoners.

Lemuels said the gesture was part of the organisation’s “Global Wealth” project themed: Liberation Mission for Prisoners in Nigerian Prisons.

According to her, the gesture to release the inmates is out of love and compassion of the founder of the group for the less-privileged, especially those who were in prisons for bailable offenses.

“Mr Chris Imumolen, who is the founder of the NGO, is well known for his humanitarian services, in transforming lives.

“He goes out of his ways to touch lives in different sphere, in helping widows and orphans and sending thousands of children back to school.

“He does this with or without support and encouragement and he is changing the narrative and redefining the society.

“And, the release of the prisoners is part of changing the narrative and that is why we are here today,” she said.

Lemuels said that the group was set to execute the programme across the nation, and has ongoing plans for the release of not less than a 100 prisoners in 2021.

This, she said would be done in batches to ease the release process and aid smooth rehabilitation and integration process.

Lemuels said that the released 21 prisoners would be subjected to mental evaluation to identify those who are fit for school, and they would be given educational scholarships.

According to her, after the rehabilitation stage, others will be empowered to start up a trade or acquire a skill, which we believe will help them fit back into the society.

Mr Abdullahi Kabir, the Groups Public Relations Officer (PRO), said that

the release of the prisoners was done based on available data, especially data of those with “Option of Fine”.

Kabir said that the target of the group was on civil cases, especially cases of those who had been to the court.

Abdullahi Isa, one of the released prisoner, thanked the organisation for its kind gesture and promised to make himself useful in the society.

Others expressed gratitude to God for his merciful intervention. (NAN)

