A group, under the aegis of Imo North Political Leaders Forum, has faulted a call by Coalition of Civil Society Organisation to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificate of return to Senator Ben Uwajumogu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a press conference, yesterday, in Abuja, National Secretary of the forum, Regis Uwakwe, asked INEC to ignore the call and ultimatum, which it described as a threat to democracy.

“We are aware that two unregistered organisations claiming to represent a coalition of civil society organisations ‘Conscience Nigeria’ and Stand Up Nigeria, have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to INEC, mandating it to issue a certificate of return to Uwajumogu as senator-elect.” The Okigwe leaders group called on INEC to declare the authentic and comprehensive result of the senatorial poll held on February 23 and March 9, which they claimed was won by the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Patrick Ndubueze.

The group said the delay in the announcement of the result could lead to breakdown of law and order, as those who voted in the election already know the result and are becoming restive. However, the group commended INEC for setting up the national committee on Imo North senatorial election to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct and compliance with INEC’s procedure.