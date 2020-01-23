Ngozi Nwoke

Director, Foundation for African Culture Heritage (FACH), Sonnie Ekwuwusi, has charged the National Assembly and other stakeholders to investigate the N21,000 marriage license announced by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, he faulted the imposition, arguing that as a democratic country, no law could be imposed without the due diligence of the National Assembly.

“I want to call the immediate attention of the National Assembly, local government councils, and all stakeholders to the implications of the directives of the Federal Ministry of interior regarding marriage license.

“Recently, the Federal Ministry of Interior issued a directive to the effect that henceforth married couples, worship centres and churches shall be made to pay a whooping sum of N51,000, marriage license of 21,000, while licensing of worship places will pay 30,000 before performing statutory marriages in Nigeria. Since the issuance of this directive, many Nigerians have been worried and disturbed.

He argued that it was the sole responsibility of the local government to handle matters affecting marriages, death and birth.