From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

African Women Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) has secured N8 million grant from Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation for women and youth empowerment in some South East and South South states in Nigeria.

The National President of AWEP, Oluyemisi Ogundipe, who announced this in a statement on Sunday said that the grant will serve women and youth between the ages of 20 to 40 years with the overall goal of building capacities and skills trainings.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She said that trainings will focus on financial literacy, group formation, recordkeeping, business management and entrepreneurship as well as promoting the Sustainable Develooment Goals.

“African Women entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) Nigeria is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a 2nd grant of N8,000,000 (19,268 USD) from ACT Foundation for its Promotion of Women Empowerment and Rights (POWER) Project work in South East and South South of Nigeria.

“Through this opportunity, grant funds will work to support AWEP South East and South South zones as the POWER project seeks to empower 700 women and youth within 12 communities namely Ogidi, Ogbaru, Okija, Mbiri, ubulukwu, Abavo, Agwu, Udi, Enugu East, Ohaozara, Abakiliki & Onicha in Anambra, Delta, Enugu and Ebonyi States.

“AWEP Nigeria believes that, capacity building through training, promoting skills acquisition, adult education, mentorships, in the Southern part of Nigeria, would reduce the gender gap in education, health, political participation, and economic inclusion.

“This is in line with AWEP’s mission to build a network of highly skilled business women and youth by providing valuable information, access to market, finance and new opportunities.

Ogundipe further said that, “The ACT Foundation 2022 grant has given AWEP Nigeria another opportunity to fulfill an important part of our vision which is to empower women and not just members but undeserved women who need a chance to improve on what they currently do to make a living. This further enhances them to be voices of economic change in their communities”.

AWEP is an Non-Profit outreach, enlightenment and engagement initiative of the United States Department of State (DOS) created to help African women entrepreneurs participate in Export through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Though initially positioned to give women in Sub Saharan Africa the opportunity to take advantage of AGOA, it has expanded its scope to include other trade facilitation initiatives and opportunities of growth for the advancement of Nigerian Women-owned businesses.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .