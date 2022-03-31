A pro-democracy and human rights group, Nigerian Consultative Forum (NCF), has called on the Service Chiefs to immediately resign in their positions following their inability to secure the lives and property.

It said security operatives have failed to prevent and pre-empt attacks on the Kaduna airport and Abuja-Kaduna bound train that claimed many lives and injuring others in the last two days.

President of the group, Dede Uzor, in a statement said several unarmed and innocent persons were killed and abducted and wondered why service chiefs were still parading themselves in their respective offices after the attacks.

“It is regrettable that the Chiefs of Army Staff, Defence Staff, Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police (IGR), Director General, Directorate of State Services (DSS), and heads of other security agencies are still parading themselves in their offices. We are giving them three days to be sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari without further delay or we mobilise NIgerians to protest against them.”

NCF said they should immediately bow out honourably to avoid being disgraced in office.