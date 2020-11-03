Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A frontline Igbo pressure group, the Igbo National Council (INC), has threatened to drag Governor Nyesom Wike to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he failed to withdraw the troop in the area within 72 hours from today.

The group, which has also promised a FATWA on the governor, equally alleged that his reasons for unleashing the army on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the area is for his purported 2023 ambition.

The National President of INC, Chilos Godsent, and the Secretary General, Zulu Ofoelu, stated in a press release: “We have noted the treacherous broadcast by Wike regarding the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Rivers State and concluded that Wike is dancing ‘Surugede’ and will soon be disappointed.

“We have done the detailed analysis of the treacherous and his unholy romance with the blood thirsty murderous Nigerian soldiers whom he commissioned to massacre the Oyigbo residence.

“Intelligence available to the Igbo National Council shows that the alliance of Nyesom Wike with Nigerian soldiers was triggered by his inordinate desperate ambition to vie for vice president in 2023 presidential race.

“The script is that Wike must show to the Jihadists that he has the capacity and willingness to attack, and try to exterminate the Igbo race in Rivers State as condition to get the support of the caliphate.”

The INC further said: “The Igbo National Council, therefore, wishes to advice Wike to go back to school to read history in order to be clearheaded of what the outcome of his new alliance will be in 2023. When they finish using him they will dump him like they dumped others.

“Finally, the INC therefore calls on Wike to immediately recall those blood thirsty killer gangs of the Nigerian soldiers that are rampaging in Obigbo killing innocent armless Nigerians while Boko Haram is busy sacking many communities in the Northern Nigerian states.

Meanwhile, IPOB has asked those urging it to retaliate the killing of their members to be patient. A statement by spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, reads: “Those asking us to retaliate today should bear in mind that the timing and place of what is to come is our choosing.

“As Nigeria has not mourned those being put to the sword by Wike and the army in Obigbo, they must remember not to mourn Wike and his allies when the table inevitably turns.

“Twist the narrative all you like, nobody can stop the hand of time. When the rain begins to fall.”