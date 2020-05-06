The Ogbomoso First Community Initiative (‘O’ 1st Group), has made available 10kg bags of garri to residents in Ogbomoso community to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Making the presentation to traditional rulers, groups, associations and religious organisations, president of the group, Sir Ademola Dare-Williams, said the donation was to support and complement government’s efforts at ameliorating the sufferings of the people as a result of the pandemic.

He said members facilitated the production of the food items and channeled same through traditional rulers, religious organisations and selected youth leaders. Other beneficiaries included the Blind Centre and the Motherless Babies Home, Oke Baby, lkoyi Road, Ogbomoso:

“This is the first phase of series of relief packages and palliative measures being initiated and championed by members for residents of Ogbomoso and its environs.

“I believe our religious leaders, traditional rulers and indeed all Nigerians are praying fervently to terminate this pandemic while the government is not relenting on its efforts to curtail the spread and provide necessary medical facilities to mitigate the sufferings occasioned by the pandemic.”

He urged the people to abide by the instructions of government notably regular hand washing, use of disinfectants, social distancing, refrain from shaking hands and leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary and important.