Addressing newsmen, the Assistant Secretary of the group, Comrade Raymond Omokaro, alleged that the said oil firm has decided to set up loading point in Mosogar.

He said it is unheard of that a company would be carrying out its activities in a particular community while the end part that would be of immense benefit to its host community would be diverted elsewhere.

“We are still asking that the gas loading point that the Seplat is taking to Mosogar should be returned, you cannot be exploring gas in Oben and then take the loading point to Mosogar, we will not allow that.

“They should come and build the loading point in Oben and if the road is the problem, they can as well do a dual carriage way for us. We are tired of having a resources and the resources is not working for us”, he said.

Omokaro also alleged that the multinational firm has constantly marginalized its host communities in various ways and such should be addressed in the interest of all.

“It is very unfortunate to see that since they have been operating in our land, they have not done any project that is meaningful. We have graduates in this environ that are not gainfully employed by this company.

“You have gone through the four communities (Oben, Iguelaba, Ikobi, and Obozogbenugu), there is no constant electricity, the health facilities that we have here is like a maternity. We have asked them to upgrade it to a standard hospital.

“We are requesting that they should give the host communities employment into the managerial cadre, we are also asking that before now, they used to give scholarships scheme to our people but for quite a number of years now, we have not been seeing that, they should enact it and start giving scholarships to our people”, he said.

Corroborating the Assistant Secretary of the group, the President of the group, Comrade Humprey Igbinigie, alleged that the oil firm has failed to employ graduates from the community and empower the rural women.

“This oil company has been existing since 1972. We have about 68 oil well heads, and a gas oil field as well.

“We have a flow station, we have a compression station, we have a gas plant as well. We are really lacking a lot in terms of development, is as if nothing is happening, no graduate has been employed, a lot of graduates sitting at home, no women empowerment, the elderly ones are not being paid, no amnesty, if you take a look at our roofs, you will notice that this gas flaring is affecting us badly.

“And Seplat don’t have a plan for this in the next year. So, we are calling on the state government, the federal government to come to our aid and sit Seplat down and tell us what are their plans and what they want to do for us”, he said.

At press time Seplat management was yet to respond to the allegations of the Oben community after promising to do so.

Caption: The aggrieved protesters blocking the major road in the community, yesterday.