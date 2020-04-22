Olamide Babatunde

Residents of Barbwire, in Eti Osa Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, had another reason to be thankful on April 16, when a non-governmental organisation, Eurufly Abroad, visited the community with food and relief materials, from which more than 200 benefitted.

Most of the residents of Barbwire live in makeshift houses close to the beachfront in pathetic conditions.

Co-founder of LFA, Ada Cynthia Akarue, said the aim of visiting the community was to give back to society, having stayed with them for a long time: “We have seen this community filled with people who struggle to make ends meet. Most of them are in dire need and we are happy we can be of help at this time when things are quite tight.”

She said the people needed to feel the impact of living and not just existing.

“This is an eye-opener seeing the large turnout. Obviously, government needs to reach out to people like these. There is a lot to do and we cannot reach out to everybody and that is why we are here.

“They have nowhere else to look to for help. Living by the beachside without decent houses and basic amenities portends a danger. If the coronavirus reaches here, it will hit them the most and this is why we want government to come and see what goes on here. They are prone to diseases and if COVID-19 has to spread, this is where it will spread the worst. If the government can help them a little, it will go a long way,” she said.

Bolanle Cole, an elderly beneficiary in her 50s, expressed gratitude to the NGO, noting that she had never experienced such a thing as ‘lockdown’, which made people stay at home in lack and want.

“To be honest, this rice I got will do something for my family because we are hungry. There is hunger in the land. Since we cannot go out, it has been difficult to feed. I am grateful that these people remembered us today. They are blessed and feel like blessing the community. God will keep providing for them,” she prayed.

Akarue admonished the people to have hope and faith in the good works of others, that the reason for the visit was to alleviate the plight of the people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She maintained that those who were more at risk were the indigent who had no access to healthcare facilities, right information and food.

“We decided to reach out to these people to educate them and bring relief materials to them. We know it can’t go round but we are hopeful it will go a long way. I believe government cannot do everything but if we all come together, we can all achieve greater things.

“I chose this community because I live close to them. Every morning when I go for a walk, I see the level of poverty around and it saddens my heart.

“The first thing we set out to do is educate them about coronavirus pandemic and then make them smile afterwards.”

Before the foodstuff was handed out, the distribution point was bursting at the seams as hand sanitizers and face masks were offered first.

As adults struggled to stay in the queue, children found a spot in one of the dilapidated shanties where they chorused happily: “Light, light’ from heaven, shine on us!”