From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Youths from the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) and other Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) have given the Governor of Rivers state and Presidential aspirant, Gov. Nyesom Wike 48 hours to ensure the unconditional release of Hon. Farah Dagogo or face the consequences.

The groups who called on the Inspector General of Police and leadership of the National Assembly to call Gov. Wike to order have promised to conduct a mass protest Nationwide against the Governor if their demands are not met.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

President NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu made the call at a press conference yesterday in Abuja on the unlawful arrest of Hon. Farah Dagogo on what he claimed was on the orders of Gov. Nyesom Wike.

He said, “The Nigerian Youth Congress and the entire Civil Society Leaders had made vast enquiries into this matter among Stakeholders which includes but not limited to Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and discovered that Hon. Dagogo is highly cherished not only across Rivers State but within Nigeria for his doggedness in pursuing courses of the well-being of the Masses, especially his conspicuous role in the liberation struggle of the Niger Delta that resulted in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which has brought substantial Peace and Development to the State, Region and Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, totally unacceptable to the Nigerian Youth and Civil Society for a Young Lawmaker of such pedigree and impressive track records to be unlawfully arrested and detained in that manner and for this long, under the circumstances shrouded in mystery and secrecy with trump up charges.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Furthermore, we hereby call on the Inspector General of Police, Leadership of the National Assembly and other well meaning Nigerians to call Gov. Nyesom Wike to Order also, we hereby use this medium to issue a 48 Hours Ultimatum to Gov. Nyesom Wike to reverse his actions against Hon. Farah Dagogo, ensure his unconditional release and restoration of his full right to participate in the River State Gubernatorial electoral processes without any further harassment and intimidation, if Governor Wike feels there is any scores to settle with our Comrade, he should do that lawfully and democratically without any further public contempt and provocations.

“After 48 Hours from now, if Hon. Dagogo is not released, let this Press Conference serve as Public and Official Notice to all relevant quarters and authorities of our next line of Action, which would be a Mass Public Protest against Governor Nyesom Wike Nationwide.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Chief convener, coalition of civil society organizations for justice and equity, Comrade Olayemi Success said.

“Is this how he wants to rule Nigeria by being a dictator? He should know that we will not support his bid for Presidency if he insists on being a dictator because Nigerian youths will not support being ruled by a dictator.”