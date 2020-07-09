A pro-democracy group, Grassroots Reformers, has described the visit of Abia Leaders of Thought, led by Sen. Chris Adighije to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as a welcome development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the bi-partisan delegation on Tuesday visited the Senate President at the National Assembly complex, in Abuja.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary of the group, Mr Onyekachi Nwabueze, said that the visit was a testimony to the unity among stakeholders in Abia toward promoting the well-being of the citizenry.

According to Nwabueze, the National Assembly is an important arm of government with a noble role to play in national development.

He added that the visit also demonstrated that the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu enjoyed the support of his colleagues across board.

Nwabueze, however, urged Ndigbo to rally support for their members in the National Assembly and the executive arm of government for the sake of growth and development.

He said, “the visit of Abia Leaders of Thought to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan is a positive action.

“The visit has further demonstrated that all and sundry in Abia are happy with the good works of the National Assembly under the able and dynamic leadership of Sen. Ahmed Lawan.

“We appreciate the support of the National Assembly members for complementing the efforts of the Senate Chief Whip, in providing qualitative and robust representation for the people of Abia North Senatorial District and Abia at large.

“The former governor has always been a rallying and reference point for Abians and non-Abains alike, regardless of political affiliation.

“Kalu’s exemplary leadership qualities has endeared the people to him.

“Abians will continue to work collectively in order to attract development to the state,” Nwabueze said.

He urged the senate leadership to complement the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in repositioning the country.

The group also promised to sustain their support for Kalu’s legislative agenda in the National Assembly. (NAN)