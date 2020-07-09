A group, Grassroots Reformers (GR) has described the Abia Leaders of Thought’s visit led by Chris Adighije to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as a welcome development.

The bi-partisan delegation had, on Tuesday, paid a visit to the Senate president at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

According to the group, the visit is a testament to the unity among stakeholders in Abia State in a bid to promote the well being of the citizenry.

It said the National Assembly is an important arm of government with a noble role to play in national development, adding that the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, had always enjoyed the support of his colleagues across board.

In a statement, yesterday, the group, through its Secretary, Onyekachi Nwabueze, urged Ndigbo to rally support for their members in the National Assembly and executive arm of government for the sake of growth and development.

He said: “The visit of Abia Leaders of Thought to Lawan is a positive action.

“The visit has further demonstrated that all and sundry in Abia State are happy with the good works of the National Assembly under the able and dynamic leadership of Lawan.

“We appreciate the support of the National Assembly members for completing the efforts of the Senate chief whip, in providing qualitative and robust representation for the people of Abia North senatorial district and Abia State at large.

“The former governor has always been a rallying and reference point for Abians and non-Abains alike, regardless of political affiliation.

“Kalu’s exemplary leadership qualities has endeared the people to him. Abians will continue to work collectively to attract development to the state.”

Nwabueze while calling on the Senate leadership to complement the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in repositioning the country, promised to sustain their support for Kalu in his robust legislative agenda in the National Assembly.